Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly all prepared to pay big for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

According to Don Balon, the Premier League trio could be willing to go over the €100million-mark for the Borussia Dortmund forward, who is one of the finest young talents in world football.

Sancho has set the Bundesliga alight since moving to Dortmund from Manchester City as a teenager, and is now surely not far away from a big transfer.

Don Balon also mention Real Madrid as potential suitors, though they also state the Spanish giants may focus instead on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in that area of the pitch.

Sancho would be a big hit at Man Utd right now as they remain in need of a rebuild following a difficult few years since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 20-year-old wide-man would surely be a huge upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils can lure him to Old Trafford if they miss out on qualification for the Champions League, which currently looks likely.

Liverpool would surely be the most tempting destination for Sancho right now, though they also don’t really need him as much as their rivals do.

Jurgen Klopp already has perhaps the best front three in world football in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, so it’s hard to know how Sancho could fit in at Anfield and if he’d be worth the big investment Don Balon claim LFC are willing to make.

Chelsea would undoubtedly benefit from signing Sancho as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, and he’d be a great fit alongside other talented young English players in Frank Lampard’s side.

The Blues have had a good season and look to be heading back into the Champions League with the help of homegrown talent like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori.