Southampton have given a pretty blunt response to a Liverpool fan asking about the potential transfer return of in-form striker Danny Ings.

The 27-year-old struggled with injuries during his time at Anfield, managing just four goals in 25 games over three seasons with the club.

Now, however, Ings looks back to his best with Southampton, netting 21 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions this season, with one Liverpool supporter clearly keen on having him back.

Southampton, however, responded with this tweet as they’ve clearly had enough of the Merseyside giants raiding them for their best players…

A number of Liverpool’s current squad were signed directly from Southampton – Virgil van Dijk, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Dejan Lovren, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also a former Saints player, though he had a spell at Arsenal in between.

Liverpool sold Ings to Southampton last summer after he initially had a loan spell there, and a return perhaps seems unlikely, even if he is in fine form.

Jurgen Klopp will surely be more than happy with his current attacking options, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino perhaps the best front three in world football right now.