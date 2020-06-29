Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update of sorts on the future of midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international has been an important player for the Amsterdam giants in recent times, looking one of the most exciting young attacking midfield players in Europe.

This has unsurprisingly led to transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United, who were reported to be keen on signing him for around £36million in a recent piece by the Times.

Still, it’s now looking less certain that Ajax will cave and sell another of their best players, judging by Ten Hag’s words on Van de Beek.

Providing an update on a number of players to Het Parool, as translated by the Metro, Ten Hag suggested that it could be that the 23-year-old is set to remain with his current club for another season.

“For [Andre] Onana and [Donny] Van de Beek, another year at Ajax could certainly be an option,” Ten Hag said.

United could do with a signing of this type ahead of next season, with Van de Beek looking potentially like being an upgrade on under-performing players like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira in the middle of the park.

Red Devils supporters will have to hope Ajax can be persuaded to once again let one of their top talents leave, with the club being forced to sell the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Hakim Ziyech in recent times as well.