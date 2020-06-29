It’s not too often that Manchester City players get the chance of oneupmanship against the incredibly talented Kevin De Bruyne, but Aymeric Laporte managed just that after the victory at Newcastle.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, a video of Laporte’s raking cross-field pass was captioned with a nod to the Belgian’s own passing abilities.

Laporte’s execution of the pass was stunning, and almost certainly would’ve drawn admiring glances. De Bruyne himself would’ve been proud of pinging one like that.