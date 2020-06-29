Menu

Video – Burnley ahead against Crystal Palace after sensational flying header from Ben Mee

Burnley FC Crystal Palace FC
A see-saw Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Burnley was edging towards a goalless draw before Clarets captain, Ben Mee, opened the scoring with a sensational diving header.

Despite having numerous defenders back, the Eagles were unable to stop Mee from twisting his body in mid-air and connecting well enough to get his header on target.

Palace keeper, Vicente Guaita, will be disappointed after getting a strong hand to the ball, but the quality of the finish deserved a goal.

You can see it below in all it’s glory, football courtesy of Amazon Prime and DAZN.

