A see-saw Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Burnley was edging towards a goalless draw before Clarets captain, Ben Mee, opened the scoring with a sensational diving header.

Despite having numerous defenders back, the Eagles were unable to stop Mee from twisting his body in mid-air and connecting well enough to get his header on target.

Palace keeper, Vicente Guaita, will be disappointed after getting a strong hand to the ball, but the quality of the finish deserved a goal.

You can see it below in all it’s glory, football courtesy of Amazon Prime and DAZN.

