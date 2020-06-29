Voro to the rescue again as Valencia sack Celades

Salvador Gonzalez Marco, more commonly known as Voro, has come to Valencia’s rescue yet again after they sacked manager, Albert Celades, on Monday afternoon.

Aside from a stint with Valencia B from 2002-2204, the Los Che senior side is the only one he’s ever managed.

He was caretaker on four separate occasions – 2008, 2012, 2015 and 2016 – before taking the job full-time between 2016 and 2017. From 2017-2020 he’s been assistant to various managers, and now he will take the reigns again himself.

In fairness to Valencia, you can’t really blame them for wielding the axe, Football Espana noting that Celades had only managed two wins out of their last 13 games.

For a club with their rich history, that was never going to be good enough, with Football Espana also referencing Valencia’s heavy 8-4 defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League.

Despite such a poor run of form, Voro will be encouraged that a Europa League placing still isn’t beyond his team.

Whilst a Champions League berth looks to be a lofty ambition, if he can get the team working at their best for their final few games, anything is possible.