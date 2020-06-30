Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes has reportedly said his goodbyes to his team-mates ahead of a transfer away.

The 19-year-old came through Man Utd’s academy but has failed to agree a new contract, as announced by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday.

“I’ve got no news, nothing. I’ve not heard from them last night or this morning, it seems like they haven’t managed to agree. The answer is probably short and ‘yes [he’s leaving]’, then,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Independent, who also claimed that Chelsea had made a contract offer to Gomes in a bid to lure him to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

However, in a potential twist, The Athletic claim their sources have played down links with Chelsea, though they conceded Gomes had said his goodbyes to United players at Carrington yesterday.

The report sheds some light on how Gomes came to decide to leave Old Trafford, with a lack of first-team opportunities his biggest concern.

The midfielder has had some chances in Solskjaer’s first-team, but did not do enough in those appearances to convince the Norwegian tactician that he should be playing more, according to The Athletic.

It will be interesting to see if United live to regret this saga, especially if Gomes ends up at a rival like Chelsea and enjoys success there.