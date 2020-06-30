Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on William Saliba

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on extending William Saliba’s loan deal with Saint-Etienne so that he can play in next month’s Coupe de France final, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The French Ligue 1 has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Paris Saint-Germain declared as champions, however, the Coupe de France final between Saint-Etienne and PSG is to be played on July 24, next month.

Saliba joined the Gunners last summer and was then immediately loaned back out to Saint-Etienne where he has played this season.

Now Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken out about Saliba and the prospect of extending his loan with the French club so that he can feature in the cup final.

Speaking about Saliba playing in the Coupe de France for Saint-Etienne, Arteta was quoted by the Telegraph as saying:

“I think he needs to stay there. We’ve got an agreement with Saint-Etienne, he’s been over there all year.

“He has earned the right to play in that final if the manager wants to do that. I think we have to give him the opportunity to do that, to enjoy that and we can have him after that,” he added.

Saliba’s current loan deal expires at the end of June and Saint-Etienne will have to extend his deal by one more month so that the defender can feature in the Coupe de France cup final as things stand.

