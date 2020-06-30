Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has absolutely ripped into Mikel Arteta’s struggling side after their recent showing in their 2-1 defeat away to Brighton.

The Gunners have not been in great form since English football resumed earlier this month, losing back-to-back games against Manchester City and Brighton.

Petit was clearly unimpressed with the way Arsenal conducted themselves in that Brighton game, with some ugly scenes at the end of that match.

The Frenchman, who won the Premier League title with Arsenal in 1997/98, did not hold back in a brutal assessment of this current team’s character and mentality.

“Arsenal look like an average team with no spirit, with no anger or pride. I saw them against Brighton at the end of the game, trying to fight Neal Maupay, but that made me laugh,” Petit is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“There are no leaders, no characters. They were winning one-nil away from home, knowing every point is vital for European qualification, and you let the game go like this.

“Then at full-time they go to Maupay to blame him for what happened to Bernd Leno, but things like that happen in every game.

“They’re trying to avoid taking their own responsibility. I just want to tell them one thing: fight during the match. Do your job.

“The spirit we had in our team, with Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams, Nigel Winterburn, Ray Parlour – it has been gone for a long time. Arsenal have some very good players but we need personality.”

Arsenal fans, in truth, probably won’t disagree with much of what’s been said here, with many fans likely to be growing impatient with the lack of progress made at the club.

Arsene Wenger became increasingly unpopular before his departure in 2018, and Unai Emery did a poor job before being replaced by Arteta, who has inherited a hugely challenging situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Petit’s analysis won’t make easy reading for some, but it’s a reminder of just how far Arsenal need to come if they are to replicate the success they enjoyed in the late 90s and early 00s.

