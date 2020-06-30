Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst after his impressive form in the Bundesliga.

The Netherlands international is not the biggest name in European football, but has done well in recent times to score 38 goals in all competitions over the last two seasons with Wolfsburg.

Arsenal are now said to be considering Weghorst as an option to strengthen up front amid doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future, according to German outlet Bild, as translated by the Daily Express.

With Aubameyang now in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, it makes sense that Mikel Arteta could be on the lookout for a new forward, and Weghorst looks a decent option available for a reasonable price of around £32million, according to the report.

That makes sense as the kind of market Arsenal will be operating in in the near future, with the Gunners surely unable to compete with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea for the real big-name buys.

Weghorst seems a fine player, though, so could be a bargain if AFC are able to beat Newcastle to his signature this summer.

