Arsenal hope to sign four La Liga stars this summer as one deal edges closer

It’s understandable that managers will look towards players and leagues that they have a vast knowledge of, so for Mikel Arteta that would presumably be La Liga and the Premier League.

The problem with signing Premier League players is that most clubs will ramp their prices up, and most players don’t have release clauses either.

That’s different in Spain, and it could explain why The Daily Star have tipped Arteta to raid La Liga for players this summer.

It appears the first signing would be Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid – the report suggests Arsenal are happy to pay his £47m release clause and the deal is getting closer.

On top of him they suggest that Arsenal want to sign Marc Roca, Carlos Soler and Enis Bardhi.

Roca would be an interesting one as Espanyol look set to go down and that could make him available for a cheap price, while Bardhi plays for Levante so it’s unlikely that they would charge a huge price either.

Soler could be more difficult as he’s a key part of the Valencia side and they usually charge top dollar for their best young players, so it could be difficult to sign him and Partey.

Although it might be a surprise if all of these deals went through, at least it shows that the club are going to try and strengthen this summer.