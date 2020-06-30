Arsenal are reportedly ready to present a transfer offer for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Joelson Fernandes.

The 17-year-old looks an exciting prospect and the Gunners are now among the clubs seemingly ready to firm up their interest in him, according to the print edition of Portuguese paper Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

Joelson has a release clause of around €45million, the report adds, though Sporting want to increase that to as much as €100m.

Arsenal could face competition from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig for Joelson, and Mikel Arteta’s side could really do with winning this transfer battle.

It’s been a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium and it looks vital for Arsenal to get their recruitment right when it comes to identifying up-and-coming talents like this.

AFC have had some recent success in that respect with signings like Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, and Joelson looks another terrific prospect who could improve this squad in the near future.

Arsenal don’t have the kind of resources of their big six rivals, so have to be smart in the transfer market if they are to climb up the table in years to come.