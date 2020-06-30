According to French outlet Le10Sport, David Luiz has helped Arsenal boss hold talks with Thiago Silva ahead of a potential free transfer to the Gunners this summer.

Le10Sport report that Luiz, a former teammate of Silva at Paris Saint-Germain and also the Brazilian national team, is said to be acting as an ‘intermediary’ in order to help the Gunners complete this move.

It’s added that the north London outfit are keen on adding a centre-back this summer, which isn’t surprising considering Arsenal’s continued poor defensive performances this season.

Le10Sport report that Everton are also eyeing a move for 35-year-old Silva, the ace will leave PSG at the end of the season, the will depart after the Parisians’ remaining Champions League matches.

It was recently reported ,according to the Sun via the Telegraph (subscription required), that Silva is prepared to take a pay cut in order to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Silva could be an ideal experienced option for the Gunners to partner with highly-rated William Saliba, who joined for big-money last summer and will be available for selection from next season.

The key part of Silva’s experience is that the Brazilian stalwart is a proven winner, the defender won the Ligue 1 title in all but one of his eight seasons with PSG.

Some Arsenal fans may be sceptical over a move for a player that will likely have turned 36 by the time next season starts, but players with winning mentalities are needed for the Gunners to transform.

Whilst Silva is a high-profile name that would command a fairly high salary, the fact the ace is available on a free this summer may be the prime factor that is appealing to Arsenal.