Barcelona show they have learned from Neymar sale and put an enormous release clause on new signing

Release clauses are a strange thing in football, because all it really does it limit what a club can earn from selling a player, especially if they suddenly blossom from nowhere.

That used to be different for the biggest sides, where the release clauses were huge and there was no way that anyone would every pay that much.

That all changed when PSG came along and signed Neymar – Goal.com reported that the French side paid a whopping £200m to sign the Brazilian a couple of seasons ago.

Before that moment it seemed inconceivable that anyone would pay that much for a player. For context, the report confirms that the fee for Neymar was more than double the world record at the time.

The Sun have reported on the release clause with incoming signing Miralem Pjanic, and it’s clear that Barca have learned their lesson here.

It’s confirmed that the 30 year old midfielder’s clause will be set to £365m so it’s a win-win situation for Barcelona.

Either nobody will sign their player, or they would receive a world record fee for an ageing midfielder, so it’s almost become a situation where clubs want someone to be mad enough to pay these fees.

It shows that release clauses are no longer representative of market value and the clubs now want to put them at a level where they are essentially pointless, but they don’t have a choice after what happened with Neymar.