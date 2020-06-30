Chelsea boss Frank Lampard explains plans for new arrivals Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is preparing a training regime for new arrivals Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, according to a report in the Evening Standard.

The Blues moved swiftly to sign Ziyech from Ajax and Werner from RB Leipzig earlier this year and this month respectively and Lampard is now figuring out a suitable training regime for the pair who are due to join the club on July 1.

However, the star pair cannot feature for the Blues this season until the Premier League finishes despite joining the club in July.

Speaking about organising a training routine for the duo who are due to arrive at Stamford Bridge shortly, as cited in the Evening Standard, Lampard said:

“I am in the process of arranging that plan now.

“They are in different positions in the fact that Hakim has not played for a long time because of the Dutch league situation and Timo finished at the weekend.

“So we will formulate a plan for them that will be slightly different individually. And I will decide in the meantime how it looks at the training ground, and whether that means mixing with the squad or whether it means doing some physical work in the short-term for themselves.

“We have to make sure they will arrive at good fitness levels and freshness levels for next season. When I feel it is the right time to bring them in and around the squad this season I can do that. If not, the priority is that they are fresh and ready for next season.”

Chelsea have certainly announced their intent to challenge for titles again to the rest of the Premier League with their quick and bold moves for the star pair who bring in a lot of goals, assists and experience to the squad.

“Once, me and my wife partied with George Clooney and Megan Fox and came home at 6am. The day after, I scored a goal and assisted against Werder in the Champions League. After I saw that was possible, I wasn’t afraid to repeat it.” – Who said this? Click here to read more.

Now, Blues boss Frank Lampard must find a way to involve the pair in training sessions which could surely be different to the usual given that this season is yet to finish, so training with the rest of the squad could possibly be off the cards as things stand.

It now remains to be seen as to how Lampard goes about easing the duo into training at Stamford Bridge with their arrivals imminent.

Chelsea eye German wonderkid