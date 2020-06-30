Chelsea could ruin Man City’s deal to sign defender with possible buy-back clause

Although Man City are capable of playing some incredible football, they are woeful in defence and it’s something that’s held them back all season.

While Liverpool know that they can bomb forward because Virgil van Dijk will probably deal with anything, City have had to be careful as they know any counter attack will probably be deadly.

It means that a defender will probably be high on Pep Guardiola’s wish list this summer, and a report from The Athletic (subscription required) has suggested they are looking at Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

He’s a pacey defender who is good on the ball and also looks solid in defence, plus he has Premier League experience so he could be a good signing.

The problem comes after The Daily Mail picked up on the story, and they suggested that Chelsea might have a buy back clause from when they sold him to The Cherries in the first place.

It must be said that it’s not clear if the clause exists, but they do point out that Chelsea are also keen to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

That presents two options – Chelsea could buy him back and use him themselves, or they can buy him back and sell him on to anyone who isn’t a direct competitor, and that could ruin this for Man City.

Chelsea are shrewd operators in the market so you have to think they did include such a clause, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.