Chelsea have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfers of Ajax duo Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico.

The pair have long been linked with Chelsea after impressing in the Eredivisie and Champions League in recent times, with £35million-rated goalkeeper Onana emerging as an ideal candidate to replace the unconvincing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Tagliafico, meanwhile, is expected to cost around £22m and has been strongly linked with the Blues as a cheap alternative to Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

Both would be smart signings and very good value for money at a combined £57m, and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has strongly suggested an agreement is in place to allow them to leave the Amsterdam Arena.

“The market value of players will be slightly depressed, but not much. Based on their performance and ambition, a number of our players also want to make the move abroad,” Ten Hag said.

CFC fans will hope this means they can land Onana and Tagliafico soon, having already raided Ajax for Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Timo Werner is also on his way to Stamford Bridge in what has been a strong start to the transfer window by Frank Lampard.

