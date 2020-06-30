Chelsea rival Arsenal for permanent Dani Ceballos transfer as Real Madrid name their price

Chelsea are reportedly among the main contenders to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder and Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners are also keen to sign Ceballos on a permanent basis, but they face competition from their Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

The report adds that Real Madrid will accept offers of around €30million (£27.4m) for the Spain international, and that looks a very tempting price for such a quality player.

Ceballos has had his ups and downs in an Arsenal shirt, but there’s the sense that he could improve next season if he can have a bit more luck with injuries.

As well as that, the 23-year-old would surely shine in a better side, so could therefore do well to link up with Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

The Blues have perhaps not been at their best by their own high standards this term, but Lampard has the team closing in on fourth place, and has already strengthened with promising signings in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Ceballos could be an upgrade on the likes of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield, and CFC fans will surely feel he’d be a bargain for £27.4m.

Arsenal would be disappointed to miss out, however, having had the player on loan this term.