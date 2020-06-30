Chelsea are reportedly poised to launch a bid for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

The Germany international has shone in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe to attract links with bigger clubs.

The latest on Havertz’s future is that Chelsea are now preparing to bid for the 21-year-old after Leverkusen’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, according to the Telegraph.

It remains to be seen if the Blues can strike a deal for Havertz, but it has been suggested by football.london that the player’s asking price could drop to around £70million due to his club’s failure to qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

Chelsea would certainly do well to sign such a promising talent for that kind of money, as it could well look like a bargain in a few years’ time.

Havertz is surely only going to get better in the next couple of seasons and could be an ideal long-term Eden Hazard replacement at Stamford Bridge.

CFC were under a transfer ban when Hazard left, but have shown real intent so far this summer with deals already wrapped up for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

