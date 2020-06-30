Chelsea transfer news: the two stars that Blues are set to launch bids for

It’s already panning out to be a busy summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard moving quickly to acquire the services of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and the Blues boss is not done yet.

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Chelsea are preparing to launch a bid to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell once the Premier League seasons ends.

Lampard is in the market for a left-back after seemingly losing faith in his current crop of full-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

The Guardian suggest that Leicester want £60m for Chilwell and that the Blues will make their move once this season ends.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are poised to launch a bid for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

According to football.london Havertz’s asking price could drop to around £70million due to Leverkusen’s failure to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The midfielder has scored 15 goals and made 8 assists for Leverkusen in all competitions this season and is firmly on Chelsea’s radar as things stand.