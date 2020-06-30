According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Chelsea are set to launch a bid to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City once the Premier League seasons ends.

Frank Lampard seems to have a problem on his hands when it comes to the left-back position, following the mixed performances from both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri this season.

As per the Guardian, Chilwell is Lampard’s prime target to solve troubles in this area, but it could take some bid from the Blues as it’s claimed that Leicester want a minimum of £60m for the 23-year-old.

The full-back has been one of the Foxes’ top performers this season, with three goals and three assists from 25 Premier League appearances this term.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea poised to launch bid for potential £70million attacker signing Arsenal star has facilitated Arteta’s talks with defender available on a free transfer Man Utd transfer news: £80m signing on brink of completion, Barcelona star announces move, €100m striker speaks out on future

Chilwell has firmly established himself as one of Europe’s top full-back talents in recent years, the ace has already made 121 appearances for Leicester across all competitions.

Chilwell’s fine performances over the last couple of years have propelled the ace to becoming England’s No.1 choice at left-back – and it doesn’t look like he’ll relinquish this post anytime soon.

The full-back has already won 11 caps for the Three Lions and he figures to be a key player in next summer’s delayed Euros, perhaps Chelsea signing the ace this summer will prove to be a smart footballing and business decision as the star’s value could skyrocket in a year’s time.

Full-backs have become the prime architects of sides’ attacking play in the modern game, so it’s not surprising to see the Blues heavily linked with a massive investment in this area.