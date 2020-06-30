Deal agreed: Arsenal outcast’s loan extended with an agreement reached for next season too

With little but The FA Cup to play for this season, it’s understandable that Arsenal will start preparing for next campaign.

Unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be a lot of money available for Mikel Arteta to improve his team, so that means that players may need to go out first.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been on loan at Roma this season and although Arsenal are unlikely to get a massive fee for him, you have to think he’ll be on a big wage.

Roma have just announced that they’ve agreed a deal to keep him on loan until the end of this season, and there is also an agreement to keep him for next season too:

? MICKI STAYS ? We've agreed a deal that will see @HenrikhMkh stay until the end of the current season, with a preliminary agreement for the 2020-21 campaign too! ??

This should be good news for Arteta because it’s unlikely that Mkhitaryan would be a key player at The Emirates, so this will give him the chance to use that wage to strengthen his squad next season.

It’s not clear what needs to happen for the loan to be extended next season too, but it does sound like a formality at this point.