It’s clear that there could be some bargains this summer if teams are prepared to move early and take advantage of the financial uncertainty.

This deal from Bayern Munich is a different kind of risk, as they are taking a chance on a player who’s yet to fully come back from a horrific injury.

The Guardian reported that Bayern have agreed a deal with Man City to sign German winger Leroy Sane, and it could be worth as much as €60m.

The report confirms that he was out since August with an ACL injury, and he only recently made his comeback in the win over Burnley.

The problem for Bayern is a lot of his game is based on pace, and we haven’t seen enough to show that he’s not lost any of that due to the injury, and that is a risk.

The story also confirms that his Man City contract was up next year and he wasn’t looking to sign an extension, so City had little choice but to cash in.

It would be great to see him get back to his best, Bayern had two superb wingers in Robben and Ribery recently and Sane could prove to be the long term replacement for one of them, but he needs to focus on getting back to fitness first.

Time will tell if this is value for money, but if he gets back to his best form then it should be a great piece of business for the German side.