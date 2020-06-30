It’s strange to hear of a Man City player who leaves the club for financial reasons, but this could show us how much Bayern wanted to sign Leroy Sane.

He’s been linked with a move back to Germany for at least a season as his deal with Man City runs out next year, but an ACL injury picked up in August has delayed things.

It was always going to be a gamble for Bayern to make a move before seeing if he had fully recovered from his injury, but it also means the price will probably be less.

The details of his contract with the German club have been reported, and it’s surprising to see that City were offering more than £200k a week less than Bayern:

Understand Leroy Sane will earn just over £385k-a-week at Bayern Munich. Man City went as high as £170k-a-week — Simon Mullock (@MullockSMirror) June 30, 2020

This obviously shows that Bayern rate him very highly and are prepared to throw a lot of money at him to get him on board, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

His game is based on pace and that could be affected by the long term injury, but it he gets back to his best then he should be a key player for years in Bavaria.