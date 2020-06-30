Arsenal target Emil Roback of Swedish club Hammarby has visited the Gunners’ Colney training facility ahead of an intended move.

Hammarby scout Mikael Hjelmberg has spoken out about Roback and what Arsenal fans can expect of the young striker, as per Fotboll Direkt.

The 17-year-old striker has attracted interest from Bayern Munich as well as Arsenal and Hammarby’s sporting director Jesper Jansson has suggested that it would be difficult for the Swedish club to hold on to their star forward this summer.

Roback is in high demand despite his young age and the striker is known for his speed and finishing, as accounted by Hammarby scout Hjelmberg.

Speaking about Roback’s future and his attributes to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt Hjelmberg said:

“We were contacted and know about the interest.

“He has also met Arsenal. There’s a strong interest and there are more clubs as well.

“He’s also been to Arsenal. Yes, I understand the interest. He is a forward with a great physique and speed and already a skilled goalscorer.

”Emil is a forward with very good physique. He has an extreme speed, and is a natural scorer,” he added.

When Hjelmberg was asked if both Bayern and Arsenal have contacted Hammarby regarding a move for Roback, he said:

“Yes, we have.”

The young teenage forward must now decide on whether to move to Arsenal or Bayern as his next destination and the sought-after youngster could definitely be one to watch in the future.

