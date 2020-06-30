According to Sempre Milan via Spanish publication Marca, AC Milan have made an enquiry to the agents of Oscar Rodriguez, as they consider recruiting the ace from Real Madrid.

Marca report that the 22-year-old, who has starred for Leganes on loan this season, is attracting quite the interest with Villarreal, Valencia and Sevilla also enquiring about the attacking midfielder’s services.

It’s claimed that Milan have reached out to the talent’s agents in order to determine what Los Blancos’ stance on Oscar’s future is, as well at the player himself’s intentions.

Marca claim that Zinedine Zidane’s side are keen on raising funds this summer, the Bernabeu outfit are opening to selling Oscar for €20m, with the inclusion of a buy-back option.

There are also rumours that the side would consider selling 50% of the ace’s rights for €10m.

Marca hint that Madrid aren’t completely sold (no pun intended) on moving on Oscar permanently, as they believe the ace has the potential to be a key player later down the line, even though first-team football will be hard to come by right now.

Oscar has been sensational this season, he’s been one of the few bright sparks for a Leganes side that are facing relegation from La Liga.

The youngster has scored nine goals and registered two assists in 29 top-flight outings this season, Oscar bagged arguably the best free-kick of the season not too long ago.

Oscar is primarily deployed in a central attacking midfield role, but the promising talent also has plenty of experience of playing on either wing. This kind of versatility will definitely appeal to clubs like Milan.