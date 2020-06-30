“He is a coward”:These Barcelona fans turn against Quique Setien after a disappointing draw with Atletico Madrid

It always felt like Quique Setien was just a placeholder at Barcelona until they figured out what to do next, and that’s starting to become evident.

Clearly the plan was to get through this season with Ernesto Valverde before moving on to a more popular choice, but he only lasted until January and nobody wanted the job back then.

Setien came in as the fall guy, and nothing has really improved. The plan is clearly give it to Messi and hope he can do it all on his own, but that was never going to be sustainable.

Draws against Sevilla, Atletico and Celta have all but handed the title to Real Madrid, and it’s obvious that the fans aren’t happy.

Plenty took to Twitter to air their grievances against the manager, and it’s not looking good:

Quique Setién must go. Let see messi was great puig was fantastic but the manager was disgusting i mean what is the point of buying Griezman if you don't use him. He has experience to play aganist athletico. Just leave our club it was better when you were not in it. — Kelvin (@Kelvin21433236) June 30, 2020

Hate to say it but setien has to go — Freddy (@freddyvrvr) June 30, 2020

Im sorry but setien has to go. I don’t blame him entirely because the team was set up to fail from the very beginning — Nuamah (@Still_Nas) June 30, 2020

Setien has to go … been an admirer of him but no subs until the 85th minute? — Lorenzo (@LorenzoMunisami) June 30, 2020

Once again little to no substitutes. Setien has to go — OmegaAutistic (@Meessssiiii) June 30, 2020

Setien is just good for pressers. He is coward. Instead of playing Griezmann and Fati, he is playing Vidal and Suarez. This guy needs to go. He has good ideas but he left his ideology just after 3 games. We need a brave coach. #BarcaAtletico — Zeeshan Ali (@ZeeshanHattar) June 30, 2020

It’s highly unlikely that he will leave now, so he should last until the summer at least.

It’s possible that he somehow manages to inspire a heroic turnaround and perhaps he can cling on to the job, but it’s starting to look like his goose is cooked.