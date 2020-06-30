Joe Hart jokes about Real Madrid transfer after Burnley release

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has joked about Real Madrid making a move for him once he is released from Burnley, according to his latest statements to BBC Sport.

Hart is currently Burnley’s reserve goalkeeper but his contract is due to expire at the end of June.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper is now faced with the prospect of no club wanting him for the first time in his career.

Speaking to BBC sport about his career and jokingly suggesting Real Madrid might be interested in him, Hart said:

“I am under no illusions that Real Madrid are going to knock my door down, get [Thibaut] Courtois out and bring me in.”

“But there is plenty more to come from me.”

“I just need someone to believe in me and I will repay that faith,”

The former Manchester City goalkeeper will now become a free agent after he is released from Burnley, however, he remains hopeful that he can find a new club.

Hart won 75 caps for the England national team in his time playing as England’s number one goalkeeper but has found his opportunities limited towards the end of his long career.

However, Hart remains unfazed and is focussed on his next project after leaving Burnley this month.