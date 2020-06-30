Jurgen Klopp gives clue over Liverpool’s transfer plans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dropped something of a clue over the club’s transfer plans this summer as he says he expects it won’t be a particularly busy window.

The Reds have just won their first Premier League title for 30 years following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea last week, and Klopp will now need to ensure his side don’t rest on their laurels and fail to continue strengthening and improving.

Still, the coronavirus pandemic means games are likely to be played behind closed doors for some time, and that will likely hit all football clubs’ finances pretty hard.

Klopp certainly seems to be hinting that he feels it will mean it’s a pretty quiet summer, perhaps suggesting that Liverpool fans shouldn’t get too excited about possible new signings.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, the German tactician said: “It is about how influential the coronavirus crisis would be on all financial parts of life. It’s not only football, we all will pay a bill in the end.

“Nobody knows exactly how big the bill will be. Hopefully it is over soon but we should not start taking for granted it all will be fine.

“Bruno Fernandes told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Football Manager he always signed me. I was like, ‘You had me on a poster? And, seriously, you sign me for FM?’ I mean, how weird is that?” – Who said this? Click here to read more.

“We cannot spend millions and millions and millions because we want to or we think it is nice to do. We never wanted that. [The reality is] COVID has influenced both sides with ins and outs. It’s not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world.”

Chelsea have had a busy start to the summer with exciting signings in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, so LFC have to make sure they don’t end up falling behind by failing to build on their success while their rivals spend big to catch up with them.