Jurgen Klopp fires warning to the rest of the Premier League after Liverpool title success

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has fired a warning to the rest of the Premier League after his side were confirmed as champions last week.

The Reds ended their thirty-year wait to lift the title again thanks to Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea, and now Klopp has suggested his team won’t stop trying to win the league again.

Liverpool fans will certainly hope that, with the club also winning the Champions League last season, more good times can be ahead of them under the expert guidance of Klopp.

Speaking to the Independent, the German tactician certainly made it clear he would not allow his players to get lazy, though he also suggested it’s not in their nature anyway.

“People may expect from us to win the league again,” Klopp said. “But I will not go into the season like this.

“I want us to play the best football we can play. I don’t see it that you can win something if you defend something.

“We won it last year, nice, and now we will attack again. There is no guarantee that we will do it but we will try.

“People will be afraid that these boys will get lazy. These boys, like they showed at Crystal Palace, they cannot get lazy. It is just not in their nature. I am still here and have a little word with them and convince them before and after we play. We will not stop.”

For the rest of the Premier League, this is a pretty daunting prospect, as it’s been hard enough keeping up with LFC this season.

If they really don’t take their foot off the gas, there could be no stopping them for some time.