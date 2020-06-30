Leicester City vs Crystal Palace clash gets government green light despite coronavirus concerns

The government has said that the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Crystal Palace can go ahead this weekend.

This is despite the city of Leicester having to go back into a localised lockdown due to a sharp recent rise in coronavirus cases in the area.

However, the Daily Mirror report that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News it is safe for Leicester’s next home game against Palace to go ahead.

It has been a smooth return to Premier League action so far, while other major leagues have also recently got going again around Europe without any trouble.

The Bundesliga was the first to restart and has now finished, and one hopes the English football season can also still be concluded.

Leicester are away to Everton in their next game, but it perhaps a concern that Palace will now have to travel into the city for their fixture at the King Power Stadium at the weekend.

Still, this controlled environment may well be a great deal safer, with BBC Sport claiming there has only been one positive test result out of the latest round of testing on 2,250 Premier League players and staff.

The person testing positive has not been named and will now go into isolation for seven days, according to BBC Sport.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, has been quoted by the Daily Mail as saying he’d be happy for their game against Leicester to be played at a neutral venue.

“I did hear on the news today there was a potential problem in Leicester,” Hodgson said.

“I am perfectly happy to let the Premier League take care of that. I am certain they will tell us where and when the game should be played.

“I am certain if they can’t play at Leicester, they will find an alternative venue and we are happy to go up and play against Leicester City wherever the Premier League tells us to play.”

“Once, me and my wife partied with George Clooney and Megan Fox and came home at 6am. The day after, I scored a goal and assisted against Werder in the Champions League. After I saw that was possible, I wasn’t afraid to repeat it.” – Who said this? Click here to read more.