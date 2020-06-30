Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly both eyeing up the potential transfer of Hoffenheim wonderkid Nick Breitenbucher.

According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian, both Premier League giants are said to be ‘interested’ in the Germany Under-17 international, who looks a hugely promising young striker.

Liverpool have done well to find top young talent in the transfer market of late, and it looks like Chelsea could be aiming for a similar approach under Frank Lampard.

The Blues have promoted players from their academy and targeted elite youngsters in the transfer market as well, such as Christian Pulisic.

Breitenbucher looks another big prospect who could have a bright future in the game, and it would be exciting to see the teenager in English football.

It remains to be seen which team will win the race for his signature, but one imagines the chance to link up with fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp at Premier League champions Liverpool might be too good an offer to turn down.