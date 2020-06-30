Liverpool handed massive boost for next season after AFCON decision

According to EWN Sport, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced that the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament has been postponed until January 2022.

As per BBC Sport, the tournament to determine the best footballing nation in Africa was scheduled to take place in January and February of 2021.

The decision to postpone the competition will serve as a massive boost to many teams across the world, but especially sides like Liverpool – some of the Reds’ key players hail from this continent.

Next year's #AFCON tournament has been postponed. CAF announced on Tuesday that the competition has been moved to January 2022. — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) June 30, 2020

With a historic Premier League title now secured, Jurgen Klopp no longer has to worry about being without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as the Reds look to defend the trophy next season.

As well as the two prolific forwards, Liverpool also boast Naby Keita (Guinea) and Joel Matip (Cameroon) in their ranks.

This decision ensures that the Merseyside outfit won’t miss four first-team players at a key mid-season point, this will surely bolster the side’s chances of defending the title.

Of course there are plenty of top European teams that will benefit from this change, but it’s arguable that Liverpool will the most, Mane and Salah resemble two thirds of the Reds’ frightening attack.