Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy might not have won himself too many fans from his old club with controversial comments slamming the prospect of Manchester City giving the new Premier League champions a guard of honour when they meet this week.

City’s defeat at Chelsea last week confirmed Liverpool ended their thirty-year wait to win the league again, and Jurgen Klopp’s side will now travel to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

Upon arrival at the ground of last season’s champions, Liverpool will be greeted with the traditional guard of honour from City players, but Murphy has made it clear he doesn’t think much of this gesture.

It may well be that Klopp rests a lot of his usual regulars for this game, with LFC now having nothing to play for between now and the end of the season, unless they’re particularly keen to potentially break a number of records.

Murphy has therefore controversially claimed that City maestro Kevin De Bruyne could be applauding players who aren’t fit to lace his boots when the two teams meet this week.

“It’s a perception of respect, ‘the right thing to do’, the message you’re trying to send to the football world that when somebody wins, that you show respect and grace,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“The fact City will be doing it on Thursday will show humility, saying ‘well done’ to Liverpool and appreciation for their quality. I think it’s a load of nonsense!”

He added: “Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder, probably, in the world, and he’s clapping his hands and giving a guard of honour to players who can’t even lace his boots.”