According to Football Insider, Liverpool have been informed that defensive target Ben White is valued at more than £35m, the 22-year-old has been solid for whilst on loan at Leeds from Brighton.

Football Insider claim that Liverpool are amongst several top sides that are eyeing a move for the centre-back this summer – with Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Leicester keen on the ace.

It’s added that Brighton have told interested parties – via intermediaries – that White will only be sold for a free that smashes their record sale of £8m by around five times.

White is the kind of rare talent that has come out of nowhere, the ace was on loan in League One last season and has now developed into arguably one of England’s best centre-back talents.

The ace doesn’t hold any caps at youth level for the Three Lions’ youth teams, whilst only making two appearances in the cup for Brighton, White seems to be a sleeper talent of sorts.

The ace has remarkably played every single minute for Championship leaders Leeds this season, White has even looked solid when filling in for Kalvin Phillips in defensive midfield on a couple of occasions.

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t really need to change anything at all in his phenomenal Reds side, but a younger alternative centre-back option should certainly be a target worth exploring.

Dejan Lovren has been a relatively inconsistent performer, while Joel Matip has battled with injuries over the last year – the latest ruling him out for the rest of the season.

So the Merseyside outfit could certainly do with a player that will challenge Joe Gomez for the spot to partner stalwart Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the side’s defence.

Even if White doesn’t manage to displace Gomez from the lineup, he’d be a fine backup of Van Dijk given that he too is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Football Insider report that the defender’s future rests on his own preference for next season, as well as whether Brighton remain in the Premier League – which seems likely at this moment in time.

It’s always great to see a rise like this, White has certainly put in the hard yards to get where he is now, with previous loan spells in League One and Two with Peterborough and Newport County respectively.