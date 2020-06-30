How Liverpool’s transfer spending compares to recent Premier League champions

Liverpool have done tremendous work to compete with the wealth of some of their Premier League rivals to finally end their thirty-year wait for the title this season.

Of course, the Reds’ triumph is not some Leicester City-esque fairy-tale, far from it, but their spending ahead of winning the league this season in comparison to how much recent champions have invested shows just what an impressive job Jurgen Klopp has done.

See below for a graphic showing the huge sums the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea spent before going on to win titles in the last decade, with even that famous 2015-16 Leicester side spending more the summer before winning the title than Liverpool did last year…

Of course, what this graphic doesn’t show is quite how much Liverpool spent on signings like Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita before narrowly missing out on the title in 2018/19, with little work needed before they eventually claimed first place the following season.

Still, it’s refreshing to see that Klopp had faith in that squad and only signed youngsters like Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg last summer in a bid to build for the future instead of seeking quick fixes to boost his current team.