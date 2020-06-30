Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly targeting a summer transfer deal for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

According to Don Balon, City are preparing to offer around €85million for Ruiz after his impressive form in Serie A, where he’s shown himself to be one of the finest ball-playing defensive midfielders in Europe.

A deep-lying, intelligent pass master, Ruiz looks an ideal fit for Guardiola’s style of football, so it’s little wonder the City manager is reported by Don Balon to be willing to pay big to bring him to the Etihad Stadium for next season.

City have just surrendered their Premier League crown to Liverpool after a 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea last Thursday, and they’ll no doubt be determined to strengthen this summer to get back on top next season.

MCFC have been one of the all-time great sides of English football in the last few seasons, but it may be that they now need a bit of a shake-up in the transfer market.

Don Balon suggest Ruiz would be keen to play under Guardiola, so this really could be a fine move to get City back to their best.