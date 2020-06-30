There’s been a big update on Paul Pogba’s situation at Manchester United as reports in France claim he’s now very happy at Old Trafford.

On top of that, he’s seen as an important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans as the Red Devils manager is excited at the prospect of his blossoming partnership with Bruno Fernandes, according to the print edition of French newspaper L’Equipe, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Pogba has been at United since rejoining from Juventus in 2016, and it’s not often we’ve really seen the best of him in English football, despite his obvious natural ability and moments of quality.

Still, Man Utd fans will likely be encouraged by this update on his situation, as it perhaps seems like an exit for the France international seems increasingly unlikely.

The 27-year-old could be just the player Solskjaer needs to get United back to their best, as they arguably lack that kind of star quality elsewhere in the team.

Fernandes has shown real promise since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January, however, so if the pair can combine well together we could see a return to the United of old.

