Manchester United are reportedly not prepared to pay Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Jadon Sancho in this summer’s transfer window.

According to a surprise report from Sky Sports, the Red Devils have decided they will not pay more than £50million for Sancho, despite Dortmund valuing him at double that.

United fans won’t be happy with this low-balling from their club, who look in urgent need of major investment after another disappointing season in which they look likely to miss out on qualification for the Champions League.

Sancho would strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in an area of weakness and could give the team a much-needed boost, but it looks like a deal is now in real doubt.

However, Sky Sports do provide some source for optimism as they suggest Dortmund could have financial issues after having to complete the Bundesliga season behind closed doors.

On top of that, the German side are also facing Sancho coming into the final year of his contract next summer, which could mean losing him for a great deal less, or even on a free in 2022.

United will hope this can put pressure on Dortmund to sell Sancho for a more reasonable fee this summer, but £50m seems hugely ambitious and unrealistic.