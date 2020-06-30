Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish in a huge boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils boss announced yesterday that it looked like Angel Gomes was leaving Old Trafford after no news on him signing a new contract, with his current deal expiring today.

Solskjaer’s quotes were carried by the Independent, who also claimed that Chelsea had offered a contract to Gomes, while other big clubs around Europe are also interested in the highly-rated 19-year-old.

And now the Daily Express claim Man Utd are ‘on the verge’ of signing £80million-rated Villa attacking midfielder Grealish as Gomes’ replacement.

United fans will be pleased with this news, as Grealish is a ready-made and proven performer in the Premier League who will surely strengthen a problem area in Solskjaer’s squad.

The 24-year-old looks a big upgrade on under-performing players like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in the attacking midfield department, and he’ll surely ensure Gomes isn’t missed.

Of course, MUFC fans will be disappointed to see a homegrown player like Gomes leave, especially if he goes on to fulfil his enormous potential at a rival like Chelsea.

The Blues have done well to use their young players this season so Gomes could be a good fit in Frank Lampard’s side, and a fine piece of business on a free transfer.