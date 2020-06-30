It’s set to be a busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to bring in new signings to bolster his squad despite the financial impact of the coronavirus on the club.

According to the Daily Express, Man Utd are ‘on the verge’ of signing Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish.

The report suggests that Villa want £80m for their captain Grealish with United poised to sign the attacking midfielder from the Villains this summer.

Elsewhere, Barcelona youngster Marc Jurado is set to leave the Catalan giants to move to Man United, as per his recent post on Instagram.

The Metro claim that Jurado has already agreed on a move to United earlier this year, and is now on his way to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United target Raul Jimenez of Wolves has spoken out about his future, according to Telemundo, as translated by the Metro.

Jimenez has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, along with European giants Juventus and Real Madrid who are also vying to sign the forward, according to AS, who suggest that he could cost around €100m (£91.3m) this summer.

However, Jimenez has now spoken out about his future saying:

“First of all I am very happy here with the Wolves.

“I am in a place where from the first moment we made an incredible connection.

“I am no stranger to all that, every day a new team comes out, every day a new offer comes out, I do not know how many millions.

“It is good to know that they are talking about you, but what I have to do to make that happen is to continue doing my job here with the Wolves,” he added.

It now remains to be seen as to how Manchester United go about their summer transfer business.

