Barcelona youngster Marc Jurado is reportedly set to leave the club for a transfer to Manchester United after announcing his exit on Instagram.

The 16-year-old looks a big prospect but has bid farewell to Barcelona in an emotional message on social media.

And according to the Metro, Jurado already agreed a move to Man Utd earlier this year, and is now Old Trafford-bound in what should be an exciting move for the club.

Jurado makes no mention of the Red Devils in his goodbye statement, which you can see below…

Translated into English, Jurado’s message reads: “It’s never easy to leave a team that has given you everything. FC Barcelona has been my second home, my second family, where I have developed as a player and as a person.

“Today it’s time to say goodbye, but not before expressing my gratitude to each of the people who have helped me since I started in the prebenjamín in the year 2011.

“I have been lucky to share my passion with a fantastic generation, with which I will always be linked.

“We started as boys who just wanted to run after a ball and I say goodbye, nine years later, calling them friends. Only we know the immense luck we have had with all the coaches who have developed us and helped us to keep fulfilling our dreams.

“Every stage has a beginning and an end. Mine, having reflected a lot with my family, has come. I leave behind unforgettable memories which will always stay with me.”

“Once, me and my wife partied with George Clooney and Megan Fox and came home at 6am. The day after, I scored a goal and assisted against Werder in the Champions League. After I saw that was possible, I wasn’t afraid to repeat it.” – Who said this? Click here to read more.

The Metro’s report suggests a deal is very much in place, so fans can perhaps expect something official on this soon enough as United move for a hugely promising young defender.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made use of his academy since taking the United job, and this could be another good signing to boost the club’s crop of young talent and ensure a brighter future after a difficult few years.