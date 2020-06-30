Michael Owen names Liverpool’s three most likely Premier League title challengers next season

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has tipped Manchester United and Chelsea to be among the contenders for the Premier League title next season.

The Reds have just been crowned champions for the first time in thirty years following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea last Thursday night.

Liverpool have run away with the league this year, preventing City from winning three in a row, though in truth they put up a fairly weak defence of their title this term.

Others such as United and Chelsea, meanwhile, have not really been in the running at any point, though Owen thinks that could change next season.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, the pundit believes City will be challengers again in 2020/21, while Man Utd and Chelsea also look in good shape to put up a stronger fight.

“I think they’re (Liverpool) a very, very strong team that’s probably going to be strong for some time,” Owen said.

“[But] That’s not to say they can’t be caught. Manchester City are a phenomenal team and if they turn it on we’re going to have a great title race.

“Manchester United are the first team outside those two that spring to mind because they’re improving at a rapid rate.

“Chelsea are showing a lot of intent with their signings. They’ve been banned from signing players for some while but now they’re making a big splash and they’ve got some youngsters coming in.

“Frank Lampard looks like he has the bit between their teeth. There’s lots of teams that look like they could do it [challenge] but I think they’re the main two [as well as City].”

There’s no mention of Arsenal or Tottenham, while it’s perhaps also a little harsh to snub Leicester City, who currently sit third in the table.