“Perfect again”: These Man United fans drool over exciting starting XI vs Brighton

Man United know they can put the pressure on Chelsea with a victory over Brighton tonight, but they also need a win to climb back above Wolves and into 5th place.

It’s possible that 5th might be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season with Man City’s ban, but it would be dangerous to assume that.

This means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s will probably need to win out from here, but this could be a tough game.

Brighton shocked Arsenal in more ways than one with a recent victory, and United’s players could be tired after going to extra time against Norwich at the weekend.

With that in mind, here’s a look at their starting line up tonight:

It’s probably the strongest side they have just now, and the midfield is starting to look very promising.

Matic has done well when he’s deployed in that holding role, and his discipline and defensive quality allows Pogba and Fernandes to roam forward, and it’s resulted in a much more exciting team to watch.

The fans certainly sound excited about the line up on Twitter:

The main talking point will come with Greenwood starting over Dan James, but the Welshman’s pace is better suited to being an impact sub just now so it could make sense.

It certainly looks like a good side, but Brighton will be hoping they can take advantage of some tired legs.