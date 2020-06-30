Picture: Angel Gomes pays emotional tribute to Mason Greenwood after goal vs Brighton

For some reason a player can have all the talent in the world but they just can’t break into a team, and that appears to be the case with Angel Gomes at Man United.

The Manchester Evening News have reported that he’s set to leave Old Trafford this summer after rejecting a new contract, so it will be interesting to see where he goes.

One of his teammates Mason Greenwood scored a brilliant goal tonight, and Gomes was quick to pay tribute on his Instagram:

It’s surprising that Gomes was often seen as the jewel in Man United’s academy, but it’s actually Greenwood who’s made the leap to senior football and has proven himself to be an important member of the squad.