Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has spoken about his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United and other top clubs.

The Mexico international has shone in the Premier League in recent times and looks like he could be a quality purchase for a bigger club, especially Man Utd at the moment as they perhaps look a little light up front.

Jimenez has recently been linked with the Red Devils, as well as Juventus and Real Madrid, by AS, who claim he’d likely cost around €100million (£91.3m) this summer.

Still, when discussing his future with Telemundo, as translated by the Metro, Jimenez suggested he’d be more than happy to stay with Wolves after enjoying life at the club so far.

“First of all I am very happy here with the Wolves,” he said.

“I am in a place where from the first moment we made an incredible connection.

“I am no stranger to all that, every day a new team comes out, every day a new offer comes out, I do not know how many millions.

“It is good to know that they are talking about you, but what I have to do to make that happen is to continue doing my job here with the Wolves.”

United fans will hope, should their club firm up their interest with an offer, that the 29-year-old could still be lured to Old Trafford for next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely welcome more depth up top as MUFC have been a little over-reliant on Marcus Rashford this season, while Odion Ighalo is only on loan at the club until January.

