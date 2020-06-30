Juventus are now in talks to sign Manchester United transfer target Ferran Torres from Valencia, according to reports.

The Valencia winger has scored six goals and made seven assists for the Spanish club in 40 appearances so far this season after coming up through the academy set-up at the Mestalla.

Man Utd have recently been linked with possibly firming up their interest in Torres, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

However, it now seems Juventus are leading the race for the 20-year-old’s signature, with talks between both parties at an advanced stage as things stand, according to renowned journalist Fernando Palomo of ESPN.

Le escucho a @eduardoesteve que Ferran Torres negocia con la Juventus. — Fernando Palomo ESPN (@fernandopalomo) June 29, 2020

Torres’ contract at the Mestalla runs until 2021 so unless the 20-year-old signs a new contract with Valencia, the Spanish club will have to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

It now remains to be seen where Torres ends up this summer with Juventus ahead of other interested clubs in the running for his signature.