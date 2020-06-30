The gulf in Man United’s and Arsenal’s performances vs Brighton gets these fans talking

One of the best things about football is that it’s unpredictable – any team can beat someone else on their day and that’s what keeps us entertained.

You have to think that Arsenal would come out on top if they just played Brighton 38 times a year, but it won’t be lost on them that Man United are easing past the team they lost to recently.

It’s not been a happy time for Arsenal fans lately so you almost feel sorry for them, but there has been plenty of criticism coming their way for the Brighton defeat after Man United’s performance tonight:

Brighton are so bad. Arsenal wth happened — Anita (@FLWN_) June 30, 2020

Can we just deep about a year ago United and Arsenal were at the same point of their rebuilds, but now they're loosing to Brighton and midtable and were smacking them and in for the cl. Lol — ObiWanBissaka (@Nebuulaaa) June 30, 2020

This same Brighton that made grown arsenal fans cry?

Loooool — ????-???? ? (@DayoLovesYou) June 30, 2020

Has anyone forgot that Brighton turned arsenal over ???? #bants #BRIMUN — gizzapickles (@Missingmogwai) June 30, 2020

Brighton have won just 3 games out of their last 22 and 2 of them were against Arsenal ?? — Jatin Banga (@banga_jatin4) June 30, 2020

Of course you can’t truly judge a team based on one performance, but it’s now clear that Man United and Arsenal have very different trajectories.

Arsenal are struggling in every way and the squad needs a huge rebuild, but it doesn’t sound like Mikel Arteta will have the funds to do that quickly.

Man United now have an exciting team who look capable of winning most games, and their respective performances against Brighton show just how big that gulf is.