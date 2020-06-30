Menu

The gulf in Man United’s and Arsenal’s performances vs Brighton gets these fans talking

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

One of the best things about football is that it’s unpredictable – any team can beat someone else on their day and that’s what keeps us entertained.

You have to think that Arsenal would come out on top if they just played Brighton 38 times a year, but it won’t be lost on them that Man United are easing past the team they lost to recently.

It’s not been a happy time for Arsenal fans lately so you almost feel sorry for them, but there has been plenty of criticism coming their way for the Brighton defeat after Man United’s performance tonight:

Of course you can’t truly judge a team based on one performance, but it’s now clear that Man United and Arsenal have very different trajectories.

Arsenal are struggling in every way and the squad needs a huge rebuild, but it doesn’t sound like Mikel Arteta will have the funds to do that quickly.

Man United now have an exciting team who look capable of winning most games, and their respective performances against Brighton show just how big that gulf is.