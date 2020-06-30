“This is why Setien deserves to be sacked”: These Barcelona fans fume over team selection vs Atletico Madrid

The Barcelona fans will feel like La Liga is lost after some poor results, but they can return to the top of the league with a victory tonight.

Admittedly they face a tough test against Atletico Madrid, but they can heap the pressure back on Real Madrid if they can beat their city rivals.

There are issues with Barcelona in that performances are poor and it sounds like there is some unrest in the dressing room, so they need to get their act together soon.

It’s already starting to feel like Quique Setien could be gone in the summer, so he needs a big win tonight to regain some faith.

With that in mind, here’s how they line up tonight:

Most of the team is expected but the decision to start Puig in such a big game is an interesting one, as he’s struggled to get into the team for most of this season.

The problem for Setien is most of the fans have turned against him already,and that’s reflected in some of their online reaction to the line up:

Vidal again??.. This is why Setien deserve to be sacked, he does not have sense..what happened to De jong — Etebzy Inyang (@UchihaPrinz) June 30, 2020

Setien out — WarriorHUN? (@WarriorHUN58) June 30, 2020

Setien is a clown — 25 [MellowSaviour] (@25TheLiquor) June 30, 2020

Setien and Valverde pic.twitter.com/LHuoSDdF70 — Klog Artig (@skrogh85) June 30, 2020

No, the 442 itself IS a bad thing considering this is Atletico, and we’re Barça. You don’t play like this. — Cruz Florero (@CruzFlorero) June 30, 2020

Perhaps the tide will turn if they win the game, but it’s starting to look like the writing is on the wall.