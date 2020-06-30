According to French outlet Le10Sport, Chelsea outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko is attracting the interest of European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Milan and Lyon.

Le10Sport report that the Blues value the defensive midfielder at €35m, it is claimed that Milan are leading the race for the Frenchman, but PSG have been in contact with the ace’s entourage for months.

Lyon are the latest side to sound out a move by contacting the 25-year-old’s entourage, Nice were also eyeing the ace but they ultimately decided to sign Morgan Schneiderlin from Everton instead.

Le10Sport claim that Bakayoko is most keen on a move to Milan, as the ace enjoyed a successful loan spell with the fallen Italian giant last season.

The midfielder’s contract of €5m a year could prove to be problematic, especially in the cases of Milan and Lyon. PSG have the financial power to win a bidding war to bring the ace back to his home city.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lionel Messi seals historic 700th career goal with chipped penalty for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Picture: Angel Gomes pays emotional tribute to Mason Greenwood after goal vs Brighton Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores thunderous long-range stunner for Juventus vs Genoa

It’s stated that Bakayoko wants to be playing regular football next season in order to stake a claim to make France’s squad for next summer’s delayed Euros.

The midfielder is just 25 so it’s not surprising to see so much interest in the ace after such a disastrous spell with Chelsea, the Blues signed Bakayoko in the summer of 2017 for £40m, as per BBC Sport.

The France international was cast aside following a difficult debut season, the ace spent the last campaign with Milan and has been with former club Monaco for this season.

Bakayoko has made 23 appearances all competitions this term, the ace would’ve had the chance to impress potential suitors more if Ligue 1 didn’t take the surprise decision to curtail the season.

Bakayoko has time on his side as he looks to reignite his career, a move to any of the aforementioned sides would certainly give the midfielder the platform to win back a place in Didier Deschamps’ France squad.